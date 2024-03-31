Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIS remained flat at $244.15 during trading on Friday. 184,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.60 and a 200 day moving average of $212.93. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $182.59 and a 52-week high of $244.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

