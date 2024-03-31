Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Intel by 1,859.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 85,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 81,496 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.9 %

INTC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. 54,204,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,461,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

