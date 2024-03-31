Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 1,105 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.85. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
