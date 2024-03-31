Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 555 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,863,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

