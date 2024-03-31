Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 349 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
IVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.78.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
