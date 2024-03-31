Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $400.45 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $507.19 and a 200 day moving average of $470.78. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

