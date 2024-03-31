Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $309,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,988,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.44. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

