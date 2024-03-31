Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Trimmed by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 54,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,262,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

