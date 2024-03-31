Mirador Capital Partners LP Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $397,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Trading Down 0.0 %

AXP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $227.69. 2,295,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,222. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.46. The company has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.84.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

