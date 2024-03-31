8,127 Shares in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FINX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,694. The firm has a market cap of $414.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

