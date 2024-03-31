Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 2,623 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,938,000 after acquiring an additional 356,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.98. 2,968,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.