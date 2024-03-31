Realta Investment Advisors Sells 4,541 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 110,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. 14,348,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,753,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.