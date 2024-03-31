Columbus Macro LLC Sells 818 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,693. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.