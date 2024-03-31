Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $53,665,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.7 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,846,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,323,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

