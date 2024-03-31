Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total transaction of $2,585,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,478,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total transaction of $2,585,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.