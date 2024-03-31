Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,020 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,922,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 130.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 191,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,616 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

HTGC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.45. 725,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.34. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.