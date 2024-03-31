Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 221.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $608,931.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,704.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $608,931.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,704.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,742. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 3.4 %

Avidity Biosciences stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.25). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.74% and a negative net margin of 2,219.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

