Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 863 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in MP Materials by 2,911.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 320,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309,898 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,401. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley cut MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

