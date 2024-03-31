Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,302,000. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 70,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.05. 10,019,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,184,406. The company has a market capitalization of $705.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

