Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Raised by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.6 %

EA stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.67. 2,368,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

