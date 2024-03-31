Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 23,939 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OBDC shares. B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

OBDC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,961. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

