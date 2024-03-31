Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $524.34. 252,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,226. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $515.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

