iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE) Plans Dividend of $0.19

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1868 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBIE remained flat at $25.57 during midday trading on Friday. 1,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

