Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:VETZ) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:VETZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Academy Veteran Impact ETF Price Performance

Academy Veteran Impact ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546. Academy Veteran Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

