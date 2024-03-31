BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB) Announces Dividend of $0.26

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2621 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.61. 1,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207. BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.34% of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of B (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

Further Reading

