Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4536 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Heineken Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $48.33. 48,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,420. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

