Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4536 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Heineken Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $48.33. 48,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,420. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27.
Heineken Company Profile
