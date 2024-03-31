iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:IBIH)

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBIH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693. iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.55.

