AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFL) Announces $0.08 Dividend

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.53. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593. AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.50.

