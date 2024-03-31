ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH) Plans Dividend of $2.46

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.4619 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BETH traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.84. 826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45. ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $95.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.