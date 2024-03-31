Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1946 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,810. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.43. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $51.91.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.