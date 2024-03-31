Contrasting Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Banco Itaú Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Banco Itaú Chile pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Itaú Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Itaú Chile and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itaú Chile $3.99 billion 0.50 $423.68 million $0.66 4.70 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $45.46 billion 1.73 $6.83 billion $0.88 13.38

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itaú Chile. Banco Itaú Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itaú Chile 10.54% 10.65% 0.91% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 9.71% 7.27% 0.35%

Summary

Banco Itaú Chile beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services. In addition, it provides warranty papers including financed, cash, and web guaranteed tickets; state guarantee services; insurance products, which includes car, home, life, covid19 insurance for workers, financial protection, and assists insurance. The company also offers investment, mutual funds, stock broking, pension savings, and ETF mutual funds; international cash management, cash pooling, secure and rolling from check, bill collection, online payroll, automatic bill payments, and PAC collection services; and fusion and acquisition, bill of commerce, corporate bonds, purchase and sale of currency, short-term liquidly investment, and derivatives. The company was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

