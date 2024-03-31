IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 29th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insider Transactions at IO Biotech
In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $988,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,088,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of IO Biotech
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in IO Biotech by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,173,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 3,157,894 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in IO Biotech by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 987,654 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $2,785,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 18,441.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IO Biotech
IO Biotech Stock Performance
IO Biotech stock remained flat at $1.73 during trading on Friday. 53,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,912. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.46.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
IO Biotech Company Profile
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IO Biotech
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.