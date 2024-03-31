BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $86.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,874. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

