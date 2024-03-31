Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Friday, March 1st.
NYSE:GHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.65. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.92). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 71.45%.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
