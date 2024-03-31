Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 21,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth about $194,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.65. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.92). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 71.45%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.