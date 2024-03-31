Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Down 37.0% in March

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the February 29th total of 427,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 279,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 20,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $110,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 437,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,085.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 56.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crexendo by 33.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXDO. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of CXDO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 108,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $7.59.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.76 million. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

