Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 95,868 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 348,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FNVT stock remained flat at $11.24 during trading hours on Friday. 2,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. Finnovate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

