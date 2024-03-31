Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 29th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 417.5 days.
Eutelsat Group Stock Performance
Shares of Eutelsat Group stock remained flat at $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $7.15.
About Eutelsat Group
