Short Interest in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expands By 49.4%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the February 29th total of 231,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 505,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 46,140 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $4,768,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DESP. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Despegar.com Price Performance

Shares of DESP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.96. 751,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,444. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

