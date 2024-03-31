Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE UNP traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $245.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,385. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

