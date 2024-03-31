BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 33,461,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,692,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

