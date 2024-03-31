BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $84.09. 807,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

