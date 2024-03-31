BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

APD stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $242.27. 1,439,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.06 and a 200-day moving average of $263.44.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

