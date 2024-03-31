Denali Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.89. 2,280,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,131. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

