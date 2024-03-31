Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $979,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,032,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,452. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

