The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 4.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

BA stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,471,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.59. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

