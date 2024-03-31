Mainsail Financial Group LLC Acquires 717 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.74. 8,331,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,259. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

