PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund Declares Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:LONZ)

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

LONZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,435. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $51.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LONZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks current income through the active management of US dollar-denominated senior floating rate bank loans that are rated below investment grade. LONZ was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by PIMCO.

