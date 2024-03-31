Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Semler Scientific worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Semler Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semler Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Semler Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMLR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,469. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a market cap of $205.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 million during the quarter.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

