Denali Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,466,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,954,156. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

