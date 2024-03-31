Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lifted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $27,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.63. 3,014,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

